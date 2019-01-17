× Hyundai, Kia will recall 168,000 vehicles in U.S. due to fuel leaks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Hyundai and affiliate Kia said on Wednesday they will recall about 168,000 U.S. vehicles at risk of fuel leaks, after recalling them in 2017 for engine fire risks, and will offer software upgrades for 3.7 million vehicles, according to an article in Reuters.

A high-pressure fuel pipe may have been damaged or improperly installed as part of an engine replacement during the prior recall, and that installation could increase the risk of fire, the companies said.

The Korean automakers said the software update aims to protect the vehicles from internal damage, and they will also offer new extended warranties for engine issues. The “knock sensor” software detects vibrations indicating the onset of excessive wear on the connecting rod bearing.

Kia said that 20 percent of the vehicles involved have already received the update.

The new recall covers 68,000 various Kia Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles from the 2011 through 2014 model years, while Hyundai said it affects 100,000 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata and 2013-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles.

Kia said six fires are linked to the new recall but no reports of injuries, while Hyundai said it had no reports of fires linked to the new recall.