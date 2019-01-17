× Lancaster man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in East Lampeter Township have charged a 20-year-old Lancaster man with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to a Lancaster woman’s fatal overdose in August 2018.

Ryan Hughes, 20, is accused of selling powder to the woman on August 2, 2018. Police say the powder contained Xanax, Fentanyl, and heroin. The woman ingested the powder and died of a drug overdose on August 3.

The victim’s body was found in a Stratford Village residence in Lancaster. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of several items, including a laptop and cell phone belonging to Hughes, police say.

Police also recovered powder at the scene, which was sent to the State Police Crime Lab for testing.

Hughes was arrested in Lancaster Thursday by East Lampeter Township Police detectives. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins, who set bail at $750,000. Hughes was then remanded to Lancaster County Prison, police say.