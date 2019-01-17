Light snow arrives by Thursday evening, with a bigger winter storm ahead for the weekend

ANOTHER LIGHT SNOW: The end of the week forecast is quiet overall, but another kiss of snow sneaks in Thursday night. In the meantime, Thursday starts quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures begin in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. There’s still a light wind that occasionally dips wind chills lower into the 20s and into the teens. The rest of Thursday sees overcast skies. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to lower 30s, making for a colder day. Through the night, the weak system passes through Central PA. It brings some snow showers by sunset, with periods of light snow developing fast through the evening and into the night. The snow and snow showers wrap between the hours of 3 A.M. to 6 A.M. from west to east. A coating to 3 inches of snow is expected. It’s out of here by daybreak on Friday, with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s to near the freezing mark by daybreak. Clouds increase ahead of what looks to be an even bigger system for the weekend. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

ANOTHER WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM: There’s yet another system we are monitoring for the upcoming weekend. Models continue to strongly indicate a wintry mix late Saturday and through Sunday. There’s still plenty of uncertainty with track, timing, precipitation type, and amounts/timing of each type to even attempt giving reliable forecast totals at this time. But– we can say some things with better detail. Saturday afternoon and evening a light snow, likely mixing with sleet for many by the evening, moves into the region. Through the evening and the overnight, part (if not all of the region) mixes with ice and rain. Later during the night and into the morning on Sunday, it becomes more of an icy mix and snow with less rain. As the system quickly exits, some snow could fall for many of the back end of this system. Snow and ice accumulations are likely, especially at the onset of this system. More than likely, there won’t be much additional snow accumulations as the system ends. There’s the potential for more snow to the north and northwest with less mixing depending on where the freezing line sets up. Stay tuned for more details as the work week comes to an end! Temperatures plummet as the storm whisks away Sunday afternoon and evening. Flash freezing is a potential, with gusty winds picking up too.

ARCTIC BLAST NEXT WEEK: Next week brings the first brutal blast of Arctic air! Monday temperatures begin in the single digits under partly clear skies. Wind chills are below 0! Afternoon temperatures only reach the teens to near 20 degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It’s gusty with lake effect flurries. Wind chill values feel like the single digits, even below 0 at times. Tuesday isn’t as brutally cold, but it’s still quite frigid. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s after another frigid start in the single digits. Wednesday brings the next chance for rain and snow as temperatures warm into the 30s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!