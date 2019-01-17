Light snow tonight exits by morning, leaving a quiet day Friday before a major storm hits over the weekend

LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT: Light snow becomes more widespread through the evening. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Overnight, the weak storm moves through Central PA. The storm tapers and ends between 4 A.M. to 6 A.M. A coating to 3 inches of snow is expected. Slippery roads and surfaces are possible early Friday morning. Sunshine begins to break through the clouds midday. Afternoon readings top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A more significant storm arrives for the weekend.

MAJOR WEEKEND STORM: The next storm system will have major impacts to the weekend. A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon. There are still questions with exact track, timing, precipitation type and amounts of each type at this time. However, here is a preliminary look at our thoughts. A shift 15 to 20 miles, could change these amounts. A more southerly track brings more snow and ice, and a more northerly track means less snow and ice, and perhaps more rain. Right now, we can say snow begins anytime after 1 P.M. Saturday. During the evening, sleet will mix in for much of the area. Late evening and overnight, there is a several hour period where rain and ice are likely. During the morning Sunday, depending on temperatures, precipitation in parts of the area could change to plain rain. It transitions back to a snowy-icy mix early Sunday before ending. North and west of Harrisburg, there is the potential for a significant amount of snow and less mixing depending on where the freezing line sets up. We continue to work out the details with this complicated storm system.

FRIGID ARCTIC BLAST: Our first frigid blast of Arctic air hits the area. Morning lows begin in the single digits Monday. With gusty winds, wind chill values are likely well below 0! Under partly sunny skies, afternoon readings only climb to the mid and upper teens to near 20 degrees. It is still very cold Tuesday despite a more sunshine. Morning lows drop to the single digits once again. The winds are much lighter but will still produce wind chills below zero. High temperatures are not as cold, in the middle to upper 20s. Our next system brings a chance for snow and rain by midweek and warmer temperatures in the 30s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist