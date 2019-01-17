× Man facing charges after attempting to steal crab legs by stuffing them in pants, leaving unattended child in running vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he stuffed crab legs down his pants and exited a store without paying for them.

Arsenio Humphrey, 29, is facing retail theft and endangering the welfare of a child charges for the incident.

On January 11 around 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a grocery store in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg for a reported retail theft.

It was found that Humphrey placed crab legs down the front of his pants and exited the store without paying for them.

Officers also found that Humphrey had left a three-year-old child unattended in a running, unlocked vehicle in the parking lot while he was in the store.

The child was released to a relative who arrived on scene after being called by police.

Humphrey was taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment before being released.