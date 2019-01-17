× Mistrial declared in case against Peach Bottom Twp. man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

YORK COUNTY — A mistrial was declared Thursday in the case against a Peach Bottom Township man who’s charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the overdose of another individual, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirms.

On the night of February 17, 2017, Richard Schock, now 41, allegedly sold Brandon Orr fentanyl, the York Daily Record reports.

Orr was found dead the next morning.

Another trial date has not yet been set, the DA’s Office says.