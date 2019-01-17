Nissley Vineyards stops by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off Kiss line of Wine

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Nissley Vineyards is expanding their selection.

This Spring, Nissley plans to expand their Kiss line of wines to include Blueberry, Peach, and Strawberry Kiss.

These sparkling wines will be produced in cans which is a trend that is catching on over on the West coast and is starting to make its way East.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Jonas Nissley, the vice president of Nissley Vineyards, is stopping by the kitchen to show off their new selections.

For more information on Nissley Vineyards, you can visit their website here.