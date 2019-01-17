Officials: No one was injured following fire at Gettysburg Hospital

GETTYSBURG — Update: No one was injured as a result of a fire-related incident at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the hospital shortly after 11 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 2:35 p.m., WellSpan said in a statement.

The cause of the fire and smoke has been attributed to facility work underway at the hospital, according to the statement.

A total of 19 patients were moved to other units within the building following the initial report of smoke.

The hospital’s emergency department remains open for care, the statement added. In addition, WellSpan Urgent Care remains open Thursday until 8 p.m. for those seeking non-emergency care. That’s located at 455 South Washington Street, Gettysburg.

According to WellSpan, Outpatient services at the hospital will operate on Friday as scheduled. Remediation work on the areas of the hospital impacted by the incident is already underway.

Previous: Fire crews from Gettysburg and Adams County were called to the Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital for the report of smoke inside the building.

A Wellspan spokesperson said the smoke was detected on the ground floor of the building, located on the 100 Block of Gettys Street. Patients in the area were moved to other parts of the hospital while firefighters worked to determine the cause of smoke, the spokesperson told FOX43.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to dispatch accounts.

Dispatch also said the source of the smoke appeared to be in the walls of the cafeteria.

The medical practices on the ground floor were temporarily closed, according to the hospital spokesperson. There was no word on how long the closure would last.