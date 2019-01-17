× One person flown to hospital after crash in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person was flown to the hospital after a crash.

On January 16, police responded to the 1400 block of Orchard Drive in Chambersburg for an auto accident.

It was found that an SUV struck the side of a tractor trailer.

The driver of the SUV was flown by LifeLion to Hershey Medical Center.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Orchard Drive was closed to traffic between Wayne Avenue and South Main Street for a period of time while the scene was investigated.