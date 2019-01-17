× Recall: PERDUE SimplySmart ready-to-eat chicken nugget products may be contaminated with wood

Perdue Foods has recalled approximately 68,244 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The ready-to-eat chicken nugget items were produced on October 25. The following product is being recalled:

22-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: Date 10/25/19” and UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” represented on the label.

The problem was discovered when Perdue Foods received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-877-727-3447.