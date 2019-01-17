× Police arrest Lancaster County Prison work release escapee at traffic stop

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police say they have arrested a fugitive who had escaped from a Lancaster County Prison work release detail late last year.

Matthew Crossley, 36, allegedly walked away from a community service detail on the 500 block of Third Street in Lancaster at about 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2018. He failed to return to the detail or to Lancaster County Prison and has been on the run since, police say.

On Saturday, Manheim Township Police took Crossley into custody after a traffic stop. He was later arraigned on the warrant for escape and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Crossley was originally in Lancaster County Prison serving time for a theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conviction, police say. His last known address was Grantville, Dauphin County.