Police investigate hit-and-run accident that demolished guardhouse at Lebanon County resort

WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that destroyed a guard house at the entrance to a Lebanon County resort Wednesday night.

According to Cornwall Police, the incident occurred around 11:13 p.m. at the entrance to the PA Dutch County Resort, which is located off Route 72 just inside the Lebanon County border.

Police say a truck turned into the entrance road from the northbound lane of Route 72, near the PA Turnpike interchange. It crashed through the stop gate, and while it drove into the resort, the trailer portion of the truck struck the guard house, completely demolishing it.

The truck continued to the resort’s swimming pool area, where it turned around and fled the scene, police say.

Police are examining video footage of the incident. They believe the truck’s trailer is a flatbed that was loaded with cargo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornwall Borough Police at (717) 274-2071.