× Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

On January 16 around 5:55 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Route 272 and Meadow Valley Road in Ephrata.

Police found that a 2019 green Ford Mustang was traveling westbound across Route 272 on Meadow Valley Road and had a green traffic signal.

However, a small, light-colored car was traveling northbound, and failed to stop at the red traffic signal.

That vehicle struck the side of the Ford Mustang, causing severe damage.

The driver of the striking car fled the scene, and it is believed that the striking vehicle is likely to have significant front end damage.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the vehicle or driver involved to contact Ofc. O’Hanlon of the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 x272.