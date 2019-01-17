× Report: Death penalty being sought in case where man allegedly raped, killed elderly woman

ADAMS COUNTY — The death penalty is being sought in the case where a 48-year-old man is accused of raping and killing an elderly woman, the Evening Sun reports.

Kristopher Gartrell entered 87-year-old Virginia Barbour’s Huntington Township home on November 21. He then allegedly forced the victim to show him where her valuables were before he raped and strangled her, police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police arrested Gartrell two days after the incident outside of a hotel in Gettysburg. He faces a slew of charges including criminal homicide, rape and arson, among others.

According to the Evening Sun, Gartrell entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment and requested a trial by jury.

He remains at Adams County Prison, court documents show.