Rihanna files suit against her dad

Rihanna claims her father and his business partner fraudulently used her name to make money and she’s suing them over it.

The singer alleges that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner, Moses Perkins, falsely represented their company’s affiliation with her.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf, nor has he ever been authorized to use her name, intellectual property or publicity rights,” the suit obtained by CNN reads. “Similarly, neither Mr. Perkins nor the Company has any affiliation whatsoever with Rihanna.”

The pair launched Fenty Entertainment, a production and talent company, in 2017.

Rihanna’s popular Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics also launched in 2017. She has a lingerie product line as well.

The suit states that Fenty and Perkins have repeatedly been asked to stop misrepresenting themselves and “to cease and desist all activity and efforts to exploit Rihanna’s name and the goodwill associated with the Fenty brand.”

The pair unsuccessfully attempted to register the Fenty name for a line of resort hotels, according to the suit.

Rihanna also alleges that Fenty and Perkins negotiated an unauthorized deal for her to perform 15 shows in Latin America for $15 million, and two 15-minute sets at Calibash at Staples Center and T-Mobile Arena for $400,000.

The singer is seeking to stop the pair from using her name or the Fenty brand, as well as damages and attorney’s fees.

In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna talked about her complicated relationship with her father, who, she said, had a tumultuous marriage with her mother.

“He taught me everything,” Rihanna told Winfrey. “As awful as he was to my mom at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father.”

CNN has reached out to Rihanna, Fenty and Perkins for comment.