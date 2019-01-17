× Rutter’s announces plans to open first-ever Maryland store

WALKERSVILLE, Maryland — Rutter’s announced Thursday that its first store in Maryland, a 7,500-square-foot building in the suburbs of Frederick, will open next month.

The convenience store chain’s 73rd store will open Feb. 22 in Walkersville, located on the 9200 block of Woodsboro Pike (Route 194).

“We are happy to announce expansion into our third state,” Scott Hartman, President and CEO of Rutter’s, said in a press release announcing the plans. “Maryland is a natural progression for us in our growth plans. Actually, the Pennsylvania-Maryland line is a mere 19 miles from our corporate office. Walkersville is the first of seven locations currently planned for the Maryland market in the near future.”

The new store will provide 10 auto fueling stations, three dedicated high-speed truck diesel fueling stations, a full restaurant with café seating for 30, and an award-winning food and beverage menu, designed around quality, freshness and local ingredients.

Rutter’s will serve breakfast 24/7, and offer items like French toast sticks and build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, with over 30 free toppings.

Rutter’s menu also includes lunch and dinner offerings featuring Rutter’s signature specialties like chicken pot pie, BBQ beef short ribs, battered cod sandwiches and the famous Route 30 burger.

Coffee lovers can order specialty latte’s and cappuccino’s or create their own coffee masterpiece at the extensive coffee bar.

Guests can also enjoy free WiFi, large restrooms and a complete convenience store with beverage coolers showcasing over 600 selections of cold drinks.

The new location will employ 50 team members and will operate 24 hours a day.

Rutter’s will celebrate the store’s grand opening from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 22. Attendees will enjoy food samples from the menu, promotional giveaways and more.