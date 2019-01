YORK COUNTY, Pa.– If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Each year, fraudsters steals billions of dollars from investors by using tools that convince the investors to hand over their money.

An AARP study found that almost a third of fraud victims made investments in response to phone calls, email solicitations or TV ads, which is nearly triple the rate for investors in general.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mary Bach from AARP is stopping by the set to offer ways on how to spot a scam.