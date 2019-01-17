Second grader writes heartwarming letter to Philadelphia Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA-- After a heart-breaking loss that included a tipped ball interception off the hands of Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey, some are seeking to console the distraught player.

One act of kindness has warmed the hearts of many via social media.

According to Philly.com, 8-year-old Abigail Johnson penned a message of encouragement to the receiver, letting him know she still loves him following the slipup against the New Orleans Saints.

Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/N3bx7xLlQl — Raymond Johnson (@RaymondJ17) January 15, 2019

“When I watched the play last night I was crying,” Johnson wrote in a class creative writing assignment on Monday. "It’s okay to loose a game you don’t always have to win a game … I think you are a awesome player no matter what.”

While it is currently unknown if Jeffrey saw the letter of encouragement, the positive message is uplifting just the same.