Six people displaced following house fire in Lancaster City

LANCASTER — Six people are displaced following a house fire in Lancaster City, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to a residence on the 600 block of North Plum Street around 2:22 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were home when the fire started, officials say. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.