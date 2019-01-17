× Speedway 94 in Adams County announces sale, closure

OXFORD TWP., Adams County — Speedway 94 has closed.

The family-owned go-kart venue announced on Facebook Wednesday that it has been sold and will close Sunday, though winter weather bumped the closure date to Thursday, January 17.

“Speedway 94 has been a huge part of the Allen family and a central Pennsylvania destination for decades,” the post read. “Joe and Jane Allen built ‘Allen’s Kartway’ in 1975.”

The post continued, “Bobby Allen would like to thank all the people that have visited the Speedway and enjoyed rides, games and all the other activities. For all the workers and racers that have kept the Speedway active and engaged in the racing community, he thanks you.”