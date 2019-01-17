× U.S. Marshals arrest Harrisburg fugitive in raid of Lancaster home

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 22-year-old Dauphin County man was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force during the raid of a home in Manor Township.

Tymere Laquan Eaton was wanted for a home-invasion robbery that occurred on Dec. 31, 2018, in Lower Paxton Township, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. He was charged with robbery, burglary, and other offenses, but attempts to locate him in Harrisburg were unsuccessful.

Thursday at about 10:15 a.m., members of the Task Force checked a home on the 100 block of Manor Avenue, and arrested Eaton without incident, Pane said. He was turned over to detectives from the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence against innocent victims occurs,” said Pane in a release announcing the arrest. “We will continue to work with our partners in the law enforcement community to ensure our communities throughout Pennsylvania are more secure.”