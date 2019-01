× Waynesboro police seek help in identifying suspect in attempted carjacking

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — Waynesboro Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in an attempted carjacking that took place at the Waynesboro Water Works car wash on West Main Street between 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 8:52 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2018.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individual or vehicle should contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.