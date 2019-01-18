A mix of snow, ice and perhaps some rain creates dangerous travel conditions Saturday, followed brutally cold wind chills Sunday

QUIET FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds breakup a little during the afternoon briefly but they thicken late evening ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The breeze is light to calm. A complex storm system brings a wintry mess for the weekend.

MAJOR WEEKEND STORM: The next storm system will have major impacts to the weekend. The models continue to show a period of snow, likely to mix with sleet by evening, perhaps even changing to plain rain for some overnight, before a change back to mix and even snow. Up until around 1 P.M. it is quiet. That is the time to run errands. From 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. light snow, mixing with sleet for many by evening, becomes widespread across the region. From about 7 P.M. to 1 A.M. portions of the region, if not all, will see a mix of ice and rain. The only exception may be our northwest counties, which could see a prolong period of snow and ice mix, with higher accumulations, if air stays cold enough. It all depends on how far north the rain/snow line moves. From 1 A.M. to 5 A.M. there is likely to be a brief transition back to ice and snow with less rain. Additional minor accumulations of snow and ice are possible before the storm ends. A lot depends on the track of the low and where the cold air stays lodged across the area. Check for tweaks in totals, as the storm shifts through the day Saturday. As of now, south and east of Gettysburg, Harrisburg, and Lebanon, a coating to 3 inches is possible depending on amount of mixing. Chambersburg, Carlisle, Harrisburg and Lebanon areas, could see 3 inches to 6 inches, again depending on mixing. Locations north and northwest of Harrisburg have the potential to see less mixing and more snow, with amounts of 6 inches to 10 inches, perhaps even higher, depending on the cold air. Mifflin and Juanita have the greatest chance of seeing higher amounts. Ice accumulations of a coating to as much as a quarter of an inch is possible. Following the system is the coldest blast of air this season.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EARLY WEEK: Our first frigid blast of Arctic air hits the area. By Sunday afternoon and evening, winds gusts 30 MPH to 40 MPH, producing wind chill values in the single digits to below zero. With morning lows in the lower single digits, gusty winds around 30 MPH, dangerous wind chills -10 to -15 degrees is possible. Afternoon readings only reach the mid and upper teens under partly sunny skies. Gusty winds and flurries continue as well. It is still very cold Tuesday despite a more sunshine. Morning lows drop to the single digits once again. The winds are much lighter but will still produce wind chills below zero. High temperatures are not as cold, in the middle to upper 20s. Our next system brings a chance for snow and rain by midweek and warmer temperatures near 40 degrees. Unsettled, colder weather continues into Thursday and Friday.

