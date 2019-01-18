Brief break Friday before the next storm brings a wintry mix this weekend

ANOTHER LIGHT SNOW: A light snow continues across the region on this early Friday morning, but it ends before daybreak. Light snow continues turning to snow showers as it wraps up and ends by 6 A.M. A coating to 3 inches of snow is expected once all is said and done. Some slippery roads are possible for the morning commute. Some sunshine breaks through the clouds for the rest of the morning. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s to near the freezing mark. Clouds thicken again during the afternoon ahead of what’s going to be an even bigger system for the weekend. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies are cloudy, and temperatures are chilly for Friday evening plans. Temperatures fall through the 30s. Readings continue to drop into the 20s through the night. The clouds remain.

ANOTHER WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM: There’s yet another system we are monitoring for the upcoming weekend. Models continue to strongly indicate a wintry mix late Saturday and through Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening a light snow, likely mixing with sleet for many by the evening, moves into the region. This is from about 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. Through the evening and the overnight, part (if not all of the region) mixes with ice and rain. This is from about 7 P.M. to 1 A.M. Portions of the region to the far west and northwest could stay all snow if the cold air gets stuck, leading to higher snow amounts. Later during the night and into the morning on Sunday, it becomes more of an icy mix and snow with less rain. This is from about 1 A.M. to 5 A.M. As the system quickly exits, some additional snow (a quick coating up to couple inches) could fall for many on the back end of this system. This is from about 5 A.M. to 9 A.M. Snow and ice accumulations are likely, especially at the onset of this system. More than likely, there won’t be much additional snow accumulations as the system ends. There’s the potential for more snow to the north and northwest with less mixing depending on where the freezing line sets up. More rain would mean less snow and ice if the warmer air comes in stronger. This is a tricky system due to our positioning along the rain/snow line, so some minor shifts could bring some additional tweaks or changes over the next 24 hours. Check back for updates as we monitor this potential! South and east of Gettysburg, Harrisburg, and Lebanon see a coating to 3 inches depending on mixing. Around Gettysburg to Harrisburg to Lebanon can expect 3 inches to 6 inches depending on mixing. This is also where the highest freezing rain accumulations are possible. Locations north and northwest of these cities can expect around 6 inches, perhaps as high as 10 inches depending on the cold air. The best chance for these higher amounts is in Mifflin and Juniata counties. Freezing rain accumulations range from a light coating to as much as a quarter of an inch. Temperatures plummet as the storm whisks away Sunday late morning an early afternoon. Flash freezing is a potential, with gusty winds picking up too.

ARCTIC BLAST NEXT WEEK: Next week brings the first brutal blast of Arctic air! Monday temperatures begin in the single digits under partly clear skies. Wind chills are below 0! Afternoon temperatures only reach the teens to near 20 degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It’s gusty with lake effect flurries. Wind chill values feel like the single digits, even below 0 at times. Tuesday isn’t as brutally cold, but it’s still quite frigid. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s after another frigid start in the single digits. Wednesday brings the next chance for rain and snow as temperatures warm into the 30s. We might even have to watch Thursday as well for unsettled weather!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!