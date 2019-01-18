× Central PA towns are declaring snow emergencies ahead of weekend’s projected winter storm

As the weekend’s winter storm approaches, cities and towns across the FOX43 viewing area are beginning to declare snow emergencies.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it is banning commercial traffic and limiting speeds to 45 mph on the state’s interstate system and on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The following municipalities have contacted FOX43 to announce Snow Emergencies:

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Middletown

The Borough of Middletown declared a Snow Emergency, effective Saturday at 5 p.m. While it is in effect, residents are directed not to operate motor vehicles in the borough, except for essential travel or to preserve health and safety. Vehicles parked along streets marked “Snow Emergency Route” will be towed immediately.

PERRY COUNTY

Duncannon

Mayor John Cappawana has declared a Snow Emergency in the Borough of Duncannon, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.

The decision to issue a declaration in advance of the anticipated snow was made to provide Borough residents ample time to move their vehicles from designated Snow Emergency Routes. “With the anticipation of a minimum of 3-6 inches of snow, we are taking this step to enable the Borough’s crews to plow more effectively,” said Cappawana “Many of our streets are very narrow and with cars parked along them, there is not much room to push the snow.”