× David’s Bridal emerges from bankruptcy, lays out plan for 2019 and beyond

David’s Bridal has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced Friday.

The nation’s leading bridal and special occasion authority filed for bankruptcy in November.

“I am excited to announce that we have successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on an accelerated timeline thanks to the tireless efforts of our team and our new owners’ confidence in the future of our company,” said Scott Key, Chief Executive Officer of David’s Bridal. “Throughout this process, we fully delivered on our promise to our customers: dresses arrived on time, stores remained open, and as a company we continued to deliver service worthy of five stars. We look forward to building on the success our brand has established over the past 60 years.”

David’s Bridal laid out a plan moving forward. Here’s some of what brides can expect:

Lower Prices on Best Sellers: David’s has been listening and heard from brides that affordable prices are more important than ever. In response, the Company is excited to re-introduce favorite styles at a new lower price.

David’s has been listening and heard from brides that affordable prices are more important than ever. In response, the Company is excited to re-introduce favorite styles at a new lower price. New Dresses in Sizes 0-30: The Company has expanded its assortment of contemporary styles and made them available to try on in a range of sizes. The buying and design teams have spent months perfecting the collections brides will see from David’s Bridal in 2019. They are priced right, high quality and ethically sourced.

The Company has expanded its assortment of contemporary styles and made them available to try on in a range of sizes. The buying and design teams have spent months perfecting the collections brides will see from David’s Bridal in 2019. They are priced right, high quality and ethically sourced. Free Wedding Registry: Blueprint Registry is the best online registry for all occasions, and it’s free. Features like helpful guides to determine what you need by room, cash and group gifting, and the ability to add items from any website make the registry process easier for brides and their guests.

Blueprint Registry is the best online registry for all occasions, and it’s free. Features like helpful guides to determine what you need by room, cash and group gifting, and the ability to add items from any website make the registry process easier for brides and their guests. Expanded Choices Online: The David’s Bridal online store now has an expanded assortment in bridesmaids, special occasion dresses and more, so customers can find exactly what they are looking for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The David’s Bridal online store now has an expanded assortment in bridesmaids, special occasion dresses and more, so customers can find exactly what they are looking for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Engaging Store Events: David’s is hosting special events with top wedding experts in stores nationwide designed to make wedding planning easier.

Key concluded by saying, “With renewed focus on our thriving business, the David’s Bridal team is ready to execute on our strategy and to delight our customers in 2019 and beyond.”