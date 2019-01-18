× Fairview Township Police investigating distraction burglary that victimized senior citizen

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — Police in Fairview Township are investigating a suspected distraction burglary that took place Thursday on the 400 block of Lewisberry Road.

According to police, the victim was a senior citizen.

The victim told police that at 3:34 p.m., a dark-complected man wearing a grey winter coat and a dark grey hat knocked on the door and asked to check the water in the victim’s home. The man had a thick accent that was hard to understand, the victim said.

When the victim escorted the man into the kitchen to check the water, a second, unknown suspect entered the house, ransacked several rooms and stole cash and clothing, police say.

The suspects were believed to be driving a black, newer-model Toyota sedan, the victim told police.

Police remind residents to be very careful about allowing any unknown person into their home. Utility workers performing maintenance in the area should be carrying identification, wearing a uniform and/or be driving company vehicles, police say. Private contractors are not permitted to travel door-to-door to solicit business without first obtaining a permit from the township. If a worker shows up at the door unexpectedly, residents should always ask to see their identification or solicitation permit.

Residents should never let an unidentified subject pressure them into allowing them to come inside your home. If a resident ever has a question about the legitimacy of a worker that comes to their door, they should deny the person entry and contact the Fairview Township Police Department immediately.