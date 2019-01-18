FestivICE 2019 set for this weekend in York

YORK CITY,Pa— With the snow coming down around Central Pa, its the perfect time to enjoy some cold fun in Downtown York. FestivICE 2019 kicks off today and FOX43’s Chris Garrett previewed the event this morning.

FestivICE is an extension of the holidays with over 20,000 pounds of interactive ice and even more entertainment. We’re talking about fire pits for roasting s’mores while chillaxin’ on the adirondack chairs, checking out the bands in the ice park, dancing with the FestivICE Yeti to the “Yeti Stomp”, and letting the kids luge down the FREE 40′ ice slide in Cherry Lane Park!

ICE PARK HOURS

– JAN. 17 5PM-8PM

– JAN. 18 12PM-8PM

– JAN. 19 12PM-5PM

For more information about FestivICE 2019, check the website at: www.FestivICE.com.

FestivICE presented by York Traditions Bank.

