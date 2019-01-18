× Former Steelton officer accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from department’s evidence room

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A former Steelton Police officer has been charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.

Scott Rupert, 47, is accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from the department’s evidence room between August 2009 and February 2017.

Steelton Police contacted the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office in November 2018 requesting an internal investigation, the criminal complaint says. The request came after an inventory of the department’s evidence room showed that U.S. currency was missing.

As part of the investigation, the DA’s Office Criminal Investigation Division examined the Steelton Police evidence computer user history which revealed that Rupert was the last officer who handled the missing currency, the criminal complaint states. During that time, Rupert also performed the additional duty of evidence technician for his platoon.

All of the department’s evidence technicians were interviewed, according to the criminal complaint, and Rupert reportedly admitted that he was the person who took the money.

Rupert’s resignation was effective January 5. He is cooperating with the investigation.