Lancaster man faces drug, firearms charges after Drug Task Force raid on his home

LANCASTER — A 40-year-old Lancaster man is facing drug and firearms charges after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided his home and car on Jan. 11, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Dante Felipe, of Beaver Street, is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail after being charged with three felonies and related misdemeanors following the raid.

The raid of Felipe’s home and his Honda Civic uncovered:

77 bags of heroin

14 bags of cocaine

a loaded Canik 9mm pistol

$721 in cash

Hypodermic needles and drug packaging materials

Additional bags of cocaine and heroin on Felipe’s person

District Judge Miles Bixler arraigned Felipe and set bail, which was not posted.