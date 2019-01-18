× Man allegedly altered, cashed checks he stole from kids dentist office in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 26-year-old man accused of stealing letters containing checks from a mailbox and cashing them.

An arrest warrant charges Anthony Selkirk with six felony counts of forgery and a single misdemeanor count of theft, court documents show.

Between November 19-20, Selkirk allegedly stole three letters containing checks from the mailbox of Kids Cowboy Dentistry in Manheim Township. Selkirk altered the checks by increasing the amounts and cashed them, police allege.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Selkirk should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.