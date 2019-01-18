× Man facing theft from vehicle, prowling at night charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after being found prowling near a private apartment complex.

Marcus Fasick, 23, is facing loitering, prowling at night, and theft from a motor vehicle charges for the incident.

On January 17 around 6:10 p.m., police were dispatched for a theft from a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Fasick, who had been seen entering a vehicle and searching through the possessions inside without the owner’s permission.

The owner of the vehicle was able to positively identify items that were found on Fasick after being taken.

When police arrived, Fasick had been attempting to enter a private apartment complex of which he was not a resident.

Now, he is facing charges.