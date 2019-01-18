× Man in violation of Megan’s Law after he did not update current location every 30 days

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a homeless man who’s in violation of Megan’s Law after he did not updated his current address.

Ralph Smith, 56, was convicted for aggravated indecent assault and as a result, became a lifetime Megan’s Law offender. He is required to update his current address every 30 days and according to police, his last updated was at Walmart on November 20.

Police say he never re-registered and his whereabouts are unknown.

An arrest warrant charges Smith with failure to comply with registration.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.