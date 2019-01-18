Overturned flatbed truck forces temporary road closure in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A flatbed truck carrying another truck overturned in Ephrata Friday morning, shutting down Ridge Avenue for more than an hour and causing delays along East Main Street (Route 322) while heavy towing equipment was brought to the scene, according to Ephrata Police.

The accident happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Ridge Avenue, police say.

The driver of the flatbed truck, Delbert Martin, was traveling west on East Main Street when he attempted to make a right turn onto Ridge Avenue, according to police. As the flatbed truck made the turn, its load shifted, causing it to overturn and dump its cargo onto the roadway, police say.

No one was injured in the crasuh, according to police. The investigation continues into the cause, and traffic violations are pending, police say.