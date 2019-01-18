× Pornhub reports spike in Washington DC porn viewership during government shutdown

WASHINGTON– It appears that some are finding a new use for their time during the government shutdown.

According to FOX5 DC, Pornhub is reporting a spike in porn viewership and a shift in the hours during which people are watching porn in Washington D.C.

The site is reporting over a 6% spike in viewership as well as a shift in times that people are viewing videos.

Data was collected from January 7-11, due to those days “being less affected by the holiday season.”

The shutdown, which is already the longest ever, entered its 28th day on Friday, and there are no promising solutions in sight.