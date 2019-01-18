× Recall: Johnsonville Grillers may be contaminated with black rubber

Johnsonville, LLC has recalled approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on September 27, October 17 and October 18. The following products are being recalled:

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The problem was discovered when Johnsonville received three consumer complaints that black rubber was found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-888-556-2728.