Red Land grad Jermaine Marshall, a pro basketball player in Europe, is found dead in his hotel in France

Jermaine Marshall, a Red Land High School grad and former men’s basketball player at Penn State and Arizona State, was found dead in his apartment in France, according to reports.

Marshall, 28, was playing professionally for Hermine Nantes Basket in Nantes, France, at the time of his death.

A Camp Hill native, Marshall graduated from Red Land High School in 2009. He played for Penn State as a reserve in 2010-11, then became a starter the following season, averaging 10.8 points per game. He was second on the team in scoring in the 2012-13 season, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Marshall then transferred to Arizona State, where he spent his final season of college eligibility. He averaged 15.1 points per game for the Sun Devils, who reached the NCAA Tournament that year.

He’s been playing professionally in Europe ever since, spending time in Italy, Finland, and the Netherlands.

