Remembering Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill one year later

HARRISBURG, Pa. - January 18th, 2018. It's a day many in local law enforcement wish never happened. On this day one year ago, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force served a warrant on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street in Harrisburg when gunfire erupted, killing Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill.

"When you're going into somebody's home and going to take away their freedom," said State Sen. Mike Regan. "I think there's an uptick in danger."

Senator Regan is a retired U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He worked with Hill until 2011. Looking around his office, you can see the pride he has for U.S. Marshals and the honor to have known Hill.

"I would put Chris up against anyone in this country as far as tactics and law enforcement know-how," said Sen. Regan.

Remembering the last time he saw Hill still brings Sen. Regan to tears. For many U.S. Marshals serving with Hill the day he died, that day is still too hard for many of them to talk about.

"Those guys went through a lot," said Sen. Regan. "It's a small office in Harrisburg. I mean there's like 10 guys and they have kind of memorialized his cube."

But, Sen. Regan says they are finding ways to move on. Like any law enforcement job, it doesn't matter if you're still serving or retired, it's a brotherhood. That strong bond is what many are now leaning upon for strength.

"You're facing life and death all the time so you get really close with the guys around you," said Sen. Regan. "Even if they don't like you, even when it all goes down, they're there for you."