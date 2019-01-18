× Report: Zachary Witman, who stabbed his brother to death in 1998, granted parole

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Zachary Witman, who stabbed his 13-year-old brother to death in 1998, was granted parole Friday, the York Daily Record reports.

Zachary was 15 years old at the time of the murder. He stabbed his brother, Gregory, more than 60 times inside their New Freedom home on October 2, 1998. A week after the crime, he was arrested and charged. In 2003, he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In February 2018, Zachary was re-sentenced due to a 2012 U.S Supreme Court decision that deemed life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.” A plea deal was reached during that time, resulting in a new sentence of 15 years and 230 days to 40 years in prison, the York Daily Record reported.

Due to time served, Zachary was eligible for parole — which has since been granted — in January.