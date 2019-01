Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP -- A blanket of Snow continues to cover York County this morning.

As of 5:00AM most of the major roads were safe for travel. Officials urge motorists to take it slow as they start their travels this Friday morning.

As a reminder you are asked to clear fire hydrants outside of your home of any debris and snow.

You are also reminded not to warm-up your car. Leaving your vehicle unattended and running can cost you a hefty fine.