× State Police identify Lower Allen Township man killed in deadly crash on I-83 Thursday morning

HARRISBURG — State Police have identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 83 South, near Exit 40.

Robert S. Fry, 37, of Lower Allen Township, was killed when his 2004 Volkswagen TDI struck the rear end of a tractor trailer truck that was traveling south in the left lane. The truck, driven by Matthew M. Busbie, 44, of Glen Burnie, MD, slowed down due to heavy traffic conditions, and Fry’s vehicle collided into the back of it.

Fry was declared dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Busby was not injured in the crash, police say.