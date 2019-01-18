× Suspect in Susquehanna Township Weis Market robbery arrested, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Marysville man is facing robbery charges after tips from the public helped police identify him as the suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Weis Markets on Union Deposit Road, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Gregory Little was taken into custody on Thursday after police investigated tips from the public. Little’s photo, taken from surveillance footage of the incident, was circulated on social media.

According to police, Little entered the store at about 6:50 p.m. and passed a note to a cashier stating he had a gun and would use it if he did not receive all the money in the cash register.

The cashier complied and gave him an undisclosed sum of money. Little then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.