Swatara Twp. Police seek information regarding armed robbery at 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police are seeking information in regards to an armed robbery at 7-Eleven.

Police say a suspect entered the Derry Street store around 8 p.m. Thursday, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the sales clerk.

The suspect left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim described the individual was a black male, approximately 5’6″ in height with a normal build, according to police. He was wearing a green winter coat with a hood, black pants, black shoes and had a scarf covering most of his face.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550 or 717-558-6800.