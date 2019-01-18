× West Fairview woman facing charges after leaving 23-month old unattended to walk 5-year-old to school

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A West Fairview woman is facing charges after she left a 23-month old child alone while walking a a 5-year-old to school.

Arcee Clemens, 40, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for her role in the incident.

On December 21, police met with a man who had found a 23-month old child alone at home.

It was found that Clemens had left the child alone at home while she walked her 5-year-old son to school.

Now, she is facing charges.