Woman facing charges after being arrested on four outstanding warrants, found in possession of heroin at prison

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after being arrested on four outstanding warrants and being found in possession of heroin.

Alexandria Kulick, 23, is facing contraband into a correctional facility, among other charges for the incident.

On January 8 around 6:30 p.m., Kulick was taken into custody by Carlisle Police for four outstanding bench warrants.

She was searched and taken to Cumberland County Prison.

According to police, Kulick was asked if she possessed any contraband and was reminded that if she did, it would generate more charges.

Kulick denied possessing anything on her person.

Upon arrival at the prison, Kulick and her property were more thoroughly searched, and she was found to possess multiple packets containing a powdery white substance that is believed to be a heroin.

As a result, Kulick is facing further charges.