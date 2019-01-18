× York County Coroner called to scene of single-vehicle crash in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — The York County Coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Fairview Township Friday morning, according to dispatch reports.

The crash occurred near Crescent Drive and Ironstone Road, dispatch says. It reportedly involves one vehicle.

The accident was reported around 10:55 a.m.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle lost control coming around a corner and struck a tree. The victim in the crash is male.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.