4 people injured after early morning shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY – The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured early Saturday morning a targeted incident.

Police say at 4:48 a.m. they heard gun shots around North 12th Street and Church Streets. While investigating, police say they received a call about gunshots being fired into a building on the 1100 block of Church Street.

According to police once they arrived on scene, they found four people inside of the building with gunshot wounds. Police say all four victims were taken to a local hospital to treat injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s medical status or the victims’ names.

Police believe the building was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information are asked to call Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.