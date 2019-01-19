FestivIce brings 20,000 pounds of ice to display in downtown York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- Today was the last day of FestivIce's fourth season in downtown York.

The event featured more than 20,000 pounds of interactive ice, including a 40-foot ice slide for the kids.

The director of the event says there were plenty of fun activities for everyone.

"So we've got six giant sculptures right here in the Cherry Lance area, we've got the ice slide and about 16 of the ice sculptures surrounding the block," said Adam Nugent, the director of the event.

Organizers say the event had a record-setting number of ice sculptures.