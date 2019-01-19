× Harrisburg man arrested after 10 mile car chase

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested in Cumberland County after he led police on a 10 mile chase on Saturday.

Police said that Michael Eugene Shipe, 42, of Harrisburg, was initially stopped after a center lane turning violation at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. After a car chase, Shipe was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, driving while operating privilege is suspended, escape and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said that Shipe did not have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and was also wanted in York County for fleeing and eluding. After an officer arrived to assist in arresting Shipe, Shipe jumped back in to his car and attempted to drive away. Both officers attempted to stop Shipe and put the car in park, but Shipe accelerated and dragged the officers about 50 feet through a Sunoco parking lot and on to N. Enola Road. Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from the West Shore Regional Police Department, Hampden Township Police Department, Mechanicsburg Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police chased Shipe for about 10 miles, exceeding 120 miles per hour speeds.

Shipe was apprehended in Harrisburg, near 13th St. and Berryhill St. without further incident.