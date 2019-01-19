LifePath Ministries opens its doors to those in need of shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- LifePath Ministries in York opened its doors to anyone needing shelter Saturday night.

Due to the weather conditions, the shelter is allowing registered people and walk-ins to spend the night.

Case manager, Valerie Abarca says the shelter wants to help the community by providing a warm environment.

"We are preparing to welcome between around five to 10 people in the community that are looking for shelter tonight for the weather," she said. "We pretty much just want to have the doors open for them so they don't have to spend a day or a night in the cold. You just want to be able to provide a warm environment, a hot shower and a hot bed. Even some meals that they can have."

The shelter is also giving out cots for those who need it during these dangerous cold temperatures.